Mann will start in Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Mann has had a disappointing start to the season through the first three games. He has yet to score 10 points and play more than 15 minutes, while he averaged 10.8 points and 28.6 minutes across 81 games last season. Mann will likely receive sporadic playing time as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (illness) fluctuate in and out of the lineup.