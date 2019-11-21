Clippers' Terance Mann: Invisible in overtime victory
Mann recorded no stats in just one minute during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over Boston.
With the Clippers almost back to full strength, Mann shifted back to the bench, managing just one minute of court time. He had performed well as a member of the starting unit but the value was quite clearly a limited time deal. He is not worth picking up anywhere as long as the Clippers are primarily healthy.
