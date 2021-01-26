Mann will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Patrick Beverley (knee), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) out, Mann will join the starting five for the first time this season. He's played three games where he's seen at least 24 minutes in this season, and in those matchups, averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes.