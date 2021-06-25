Mann will start Game 3 against Phoenix on Thursday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mann was announced as a starter shortly before tipoff as the team disclosed that Marcus Morris would be coming off the bench. During three starts in the second round against Utah, Mann was a scoring machine as he averaged 20.3 points on 66.7 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 3.7 triples and 1.7 steals per game.