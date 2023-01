Mann supplied 31 points (12-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 41 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 victory over Houston.

Mann led all Clippers players in scoring and threes made, setting a season-high mark in scoring while posting his first 30-point game of the year. Mann has reached the double-digit point total in five of his last six games.