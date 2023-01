Mann registered seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Mavericks.

Mann continues to play as the starting point guard for the Clippers, although you certainly wouldn't know it to look at the boxscore. After a breakout performance a week ago, he has been unable to capitalize. He sits outside the top 250 over the past week and so despite his starting tag, he is certainly not a must-roster player.