Mann ended with 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to Utah.

The Clippers slid Mann into the starting lineup in place of Luke Kennard (chest), and he played aptly in 30 minutes of action. Mann is a decent streaming option for the week, as Kennard is expected to miss a couple of games.