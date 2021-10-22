Mann totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes Thursday in a loss to Golden State.

While Mann's stat line isn't going to drop any jaws, it is notable that he tied for the team lead in minutes despite coming off the bench. Los Angeles outscored the Warriors by six points while he was on the court, and he contributed in multiple categories while avoiding turning the ball over. The Clippers are clearly committed to Mann -- they signed him to a two-year extension in the offseason -- and he could be a name to watch on the fantasy waiver wire if he continues to garner big minutes, especially given the opportunities presented by the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee).