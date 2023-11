Mann had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Nets.

With the addition of James Harden, Mann has been relegated to a bench role after making 36 starts in 2022-23. Mann missed the first six games of the season due to a left ankle sprain but failed to score in his season debut. He also recorded more turnovers (two) than assists (one).