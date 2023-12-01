Mann ended Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes.

Mann has started eight straight games, averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.5 minutes during that stretch. He figures to remain in a starting role while Russell Westbrook operates off the bench, but it'll be difficult for Mann to deliver consistent fantasy production when sharing the court with James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.