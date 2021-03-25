Mann will start Thursday's game against the Spurs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (foot) set to miss Thursday's game, Mann will get his fourth start of the season. The 24-year-old has been solid over the last three games, averaging 14.7 points on 56.3 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 25.4 minutes per game.
