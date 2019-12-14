Play

Mann is starting at point guard Friday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With the Clippers missing Patrick Beverley (concussion), Landry Shamet (ankle) and Lou Williams (calf), Mann will receive an opportunity to start Friday's matchup. He's drawn three other starts this year, averaging seven points, four assists and 3.7 rebounds over that three-game stretch.

