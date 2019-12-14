Clippers' Terance Mann: Nabs spot start
Mann is starting at point guard Friday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With the Clippers missing Patrick Beverley (concussion), Landry Shamet (ankle) and Lou Williams (calf), Mann will receive an opportunity to start Friday's matchup. He's drawn three other starts this year, averaging seven points, four assists and 3.7 rebounds over that three-game stretch.
More News
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Invisible in overtime victory•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Teases triple-double in blowout•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Gets first NBA start•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Hasn't played in November•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Running with first unit•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...