Mann said Thursday that he doesn't have a timetable to return, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mann said over the weekend that he hoped he wouldn't be out long but sounded less optimistic Thursday, saying that he feels like he overstretched a muscle in his ankle. He also said that he's working through things day by day in an attempt to reduce the swelling, and he'll have a few days to focus on his recovery before the Clippers face the Knicks on Monday.