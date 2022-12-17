Mann is set to play a reserve role in Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Mann will come off the bench in favor of rookie Moussa Diabate getting his first career start. He has averaged 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17 games as a reserve this season.
