Mann totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason loss to Houston.

Mann was excellent for the Clippers despite a few rookie mistakes during Friday's loss. He played as the backup point guard and certainly held his own on both ends of the floor. He brings plenty of size and can produce out of position rebounds whilst defending multiple positions. He is a long way from being a standard league player but could be worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats in case he can establish a regular role.