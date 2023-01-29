Mann produced two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 win over Atlanta.

Mann attempted just three shots in the win, ending with a rather empty scoring line in big minutes. Since entering the starting unit, Mann has failed to step up, with his production falling off especially since Paul George returned from a hamstring injury. Though Mann may continue to see heavy minutes while John Wall (abdomen) is out, Mann's limited usage renders him little more than a deeper-league option or an occasional streaming option to be used on days when one or both of George and Kawhi Leonard is out of the lineup.