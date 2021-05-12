Mann scored 20 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5- FT) to go along with two assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Mann provided a spark off the Clippers bench, shooting perfectly from both the field and free-throw line to reach 20 points for the third time this season. That was nearly his only contribution in the box score, however, and that type of production will be difficult to rely on moving forward given that he had averaged only 7.7 minutes per game across his last three contests.