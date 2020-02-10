Clippers' Terance Mann: Picks up garbage-time run
Mann logged 12 minutes off the bench and contributed zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal Sunday in the Clippers' 133-92 win over the Cavaliers.
The Clippers were well in control of the game after two quarters, allowing coach Doc Rivers to empty the bench and find playing time for Mann. Los Angeles was on the wrong end of a blowout Saturday in Minnesota, so Mann has now received double-digit minutes in back-to-back contests. Assuming Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia proves more competitive, Mann is a likely candidate to get squeezed out of the rotation.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.