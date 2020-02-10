Mann logged 12 minutes off the bench and contributed zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal Sunday in the Clippers' 133-92 win over the Cavaliers.

The Clippers were well in control of the game after two quarters, allowing coach Doc Rivers to empty the bench and find playing time for Mann. Los Angeles was on the wrong end of a blowout Saturday in Minnesota, so Mann has now received double-digit minutes in back-to-back contests. Assuming Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia proves more competitive, Mann is a likely candidate to get squeezed out of the rotation.