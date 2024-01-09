Mann ended Monday's 138-111 victory over the Suns with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes.

Though relatively modest by fantasy standards, Mann's 14 points were the most he has recorded since he scored 18 against Sacramento on Nov. 29. His struggles haven't been due to a lack of playing time -- he came into the contest averaging 25.3 minutes on the campaign -- but he's seen his efficiency drop dramatically this season, as he's shooting just 41.8 percent on the campaign, including 26.3 percent from deep. Mann has started every game for Los Angeles since Nov. 17, but he's yet to produce the type of numbers worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy formats.