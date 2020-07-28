Updating a previous report, Mann (hand) joined the Clippers at the NBA bubble in Orlando earlier in July and is set to take part in the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.

Mann's status for the Orlando games was uncertain after he underwent surgery on his right hand in March, but after making a full recovery and weighing the risk of playing basketball amid a pandemic, the rookie ultimately decided to join the Clippers at the Walt Disney World campus. He appeared in each of the Clippers' exhibition games, delivering his best performance Saturday, when he recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Wizards. The 23-year-old should be ready to handle a minor role on the wing when the Clippers resume their regular season Thursday against the Lakers.