Mann recorded one assist over five minutes during Thursday's 113-103 win over the Suns.

Mann was averaging 25.0 minutes, 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over a recent nine-game stretch, but the return of Patrick Beverley (knee) and arrival of Rajon Rondo have eradicated those minutes. Beverley (18.5) and Rondo (17.0) have seen the majority of the backup guard minutes over the last two games, while Mann (7.5) has completely fallen out of the rotation.