Mann produced 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 victory over Boston.

Mann made his first start of the campaign due in part to the absence of Paul George (elbow). He did nearly all of his scoring in the first quarter, when he made all four of his shot attempts en route to eight points and also grabbed four boards. However, he slowed down thereafter while rookie Brandon Boston poured in a career-high 27 points. Mann's lack of punch as a scorer -- he is averaging just 9.5 points in 27.4 minutes per contest on the campaign -- depresses his fantasy value quite a bit. He has shown flashes of potential in his first three NBA seasons but has yet to break out in a manner impressive enough to warrant widespread fantasy appeal.