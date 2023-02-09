Mann finished Wednesday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks with 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes.

After a string of underwhelming outings, Mann appeared to be moving into a timeshare at point guard with Reggie Jackson by the end of January, but the former has bounced back nicely over his last three contests. While occupying a low-usage role alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Mann has offered quality secondary scoring over the past three games, averaging 15.7 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field. Mann probably won't be able to maintain that level of efficiency for long, however, and with the Clippers expected to bolster their guard ranks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline or through the buyout market, the 26-year-old could soon be in store for a downturn in playing time.