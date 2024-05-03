Mann (leg) was seen at shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 6 against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mann is officially deemed questionable for Friday's contest due to a right lower leg contusion. However, Mann's presence at shootaround is a good sign he will suit up for the Clippers' win-or-go-home playoff game.
