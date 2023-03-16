Mann chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 134-126 victory over Golden State.
Mann has been inconsistent off the bench over the last several weeks, but he scored in double figures for the second time in the last three games Wednesday. Over his nine appearances since taking on a bench role, the 26-year-old has averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.
