Mann ended with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over Utah.

Mann shifted into the starting lineup, replacing Kawhi Leonard who was ruled out due to a knee injury. While certainly not overplaying his hand, Mann produced a nice performance on both ends of the floor, including a spectacular throw down over Rudy Gobert in the final quarter. With Leonard a chance to miss multiple games, Mann is likely to remain a sizeable part of the rotation for the foreseeable future.