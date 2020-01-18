Mann has been recalled from the Agua Caliente Clippers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mann was sent to the G League on Friday. Given his quick turnaround, it looks like the Clippers were just looking for him to get some run, as he has barely seen any time on the court in Los Angeles recently. He ended up providing 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 15 rebounds in 30 minutes in a 125-84 victory over the Texas Legends. He will now return to a deep reserve role in LA for the foreseeable future.