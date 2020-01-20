Clippers' Terance Mann: Recalled by parent club
Mann will rejoin the Clippers ahead of Tuesday's game against Dallas, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Mann was sent to the G League for a game in order to get additional in-game reps. Though he's seen rotational minutes at points this season, Mann's failed to make an impact of late and hasn't scored across 16 minutes over his past two appearances.
