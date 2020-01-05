Play

The Clippers recalled Mann from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 23-year-old rejoins the parent club after putting up 23 points to go with six assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block in 36 minutes Friday in Agua Caliente's 112-109 loss to the Maine Red Claws. The rookie has appeared in 22 NBA games this season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.2 minutes.

