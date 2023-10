Mann remains sidelined due to a left ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mann missed just two games over the last two seasons combined, so it's surprising to see him out for a prolonged stretch of games. The Clippers will continue to evaluate Mann daily, but Robert Covington appears poised to remain in the starting five for however long Mann is sidelined. Mann's next chance to play will come against the Magic on Tuesday.