Mann will come off the bench Saturday against the Sixers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
The 24-year-old started Thursday and had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists but will move back to the bench with Kawhi Leonard (foot) rejoining the lineup. Mann should still see plenty of minutes as a reserve for the Clippers.
