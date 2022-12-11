Mann has been diagnosed with a lower right leg contusion but returned to Saturday's game against the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mann suffered the injury while contesting a shot in the second quarter. While it's not severe, it's still possible he will land on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Celtics.
