Mann (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Mann has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a right shoulder sprain he suffered in Tuesday's practice. Amir Coffey will replace him in the starting lineup. Mann's next chance to suit up is Friday's rematch with Portland.
