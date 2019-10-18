Play

Mann is starting Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mann will get a chance to prove he belongs on this roster with Patrick Beverley (rest), Lou Williams (rest) and Amir Coffey (leg) all out. He'll start alongside Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, JaMychal Green and Ivica Zubac.

