Mann ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to the Bucks.

Mann was one of three starters who surpassed the 15-point plateau, and while he shot the ball efficiently, he wasn't able to take advantage the Clippers missing both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (groin). Mann is firmly established as a starter for the Clippers, and he's averaging 12.1 points per game since the end of the All-Star break, putting up double-digit points in six of those 10 contests.