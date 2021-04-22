Mann produced 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 victory over Memphis.

Mann retained his spot in the opening lineup and came away with another decent performance. He has flashed enough this season to at least be in the conversation as a standard league fantasy asset. With Kawhi Leonard (foot) set to miss additional time, Mann is a player to consider if you need points and out of position rebounding.