Mann produced 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 victory over Memphis.

For the second straight game, Mann retained his spot in the starting lineup and delivered an excellent performance. Though he's shown an intriguing fantasy profile when given expanded minutes and more involvement on offense, he'll be one of the players most likely to take a hit when Paul George -- who rested Wednesday -- returns to the lineup. Still, with Kawhi Leonard (foot) set to miss additional time, the Clippers will need Mann, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac and others to provide supplementary scoring behind George.