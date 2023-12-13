Mann dropped 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 119-99 win over Sacramento.

Ever since being inserted in the starting lineup for Russell Westbrook, Mann has quietly been efficient for the Clippers. In his last 10 games, he averages 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks on 50.0 percent from the field over 28.4 minutes. Given the team's recent success, Mann will likely continue to start, so expect him to continue similar production for the foreseeable future.