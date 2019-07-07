Clippers' Terance Mann: Scores five points in LVSL win
Mann produced five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Saturday's 93-87 win over the Lakers.
Mann was outshined by fellow Florida state product and first-round draft pick Mfiondu Kabengale in this game, but he posted only one rebound shy of Kabengale's10-rebound total. Both draft picks should get plenty of chances to show their stuff in Las Vegas this summer in hopes of garnering a reserve role on the team.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.