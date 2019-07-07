Mann produced five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Saturday's 93-87 win over the Lakers.

Mann was outshined by fellow Florida state product and first-round draft pick Mfiondu Kabengale in this game, but he posted only one rebound shy of Kabengale's10-rebound total. Both draft picks should get plenty of chances to show their stuff in Las Vegas this summer in hopes of garnering a reserve role on the team.