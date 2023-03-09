Mann logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Raptors.
Mann made the most of his chances off the bench in this one by drilling 85.7 percent of his tries from the field. He put up double figures in the scoring column for the first time since Feb. 24 and also ended the evening with a steal, the third time he's done so in four games. Mann is averaging 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in seven games since being benched in favor of Russell Westbrook.
More News
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Slated to come off bench•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Strong run continues Thursday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Solid all-around effort Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Pours in 21 points•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Improved effort Saturday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Passive again in win•