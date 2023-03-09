Mann logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Raptors.

Mann made the most of his chances off the bench in this one by drilling 85.7 percent of his tries from the field. He put up double figures in the scoring column for the first time since Feb. 24 and also ended the evening with a steal, the third time he's done so in four games. Mann is averaging 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in seven games since being benched in favor of Russell Westbrook.