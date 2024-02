Mann finished with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 149-144 victory over Atlanta.

Despite starting for the Clippers, Mann's minutes and usage haven't been ideal for fantasy basketball. But that's to be expected when he's sharing the floor with so many high-profile players. In three February games, Mann averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes.