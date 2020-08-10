Mann tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Brooklyn.

Mann saw more than 12 minutes in a game for the first time since the restart and turned in a season-best effort as a result. However, in 39 games this year, the rookie is averaging just 1.9 points, one rebound and 1.1 assists per contest. Perhaps the nice showing will earn him more time on the court Wednesday against Denver.