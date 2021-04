Mann registered 17 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Pelicans.

Mann has started each of the Clippers' last four games and has posted two double-digit scoring appearances, though his stance as a starter is likely to end soon with Kawhi Leonard (foot) listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Suns. Mann has averaged 12.0 points per game during that aforementioned four-game stretch.