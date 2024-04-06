Mann chipped in 19 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 131-102 win over the Jazz.

The Clippers had eight players who scored in double-figures, but Mann ended up the unlikely leader in the blowout win. Thanks to a solid night from Mann, Kawhi Leonard's (knee) absence was barely noticeable, and the Clippers have managed to go 2-1 without him in the lineup. Mann only missed one shot in nine attempts during the decisive win and recorded his third-highest scoring total of the season.