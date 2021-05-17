Mann mustered 19 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

The Clippers might have lost their regular-season finale, but Mann was a bright spot off the bench -- he carried the team offensively while missing just one of his attempts from the field. The Florida State product could have a role off the bench come playoff time, but he's not expected to see heavy minutes unless a rash of injuries affects the Clippers roster in the postseason.