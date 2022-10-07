Mann (ankle) is participating in Thursday's open scrimmage, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After missing Monday's exhibition game as well as Wednesday's practice, Mann seems to be recovered from the minor ankle injury that was keeping him sidelined. His participation in Thursday's session suggests the wing will be available for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Timberwolves, and likely going forward as long as he avoids a setback.
