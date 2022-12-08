Mann notched 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime loss to the Magic.

Mann led the Clippers in scoring off the bench in Tuesday's overtime loss, setting a new season-high mark in points scored this season. Mann also finished one rebound shy of posting his first double-double of the year, now having scored 10 or more points with at least five rebounds on five occasions.