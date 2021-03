Mann had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

The second-year guard saw 27 minutes of action, extending his streak to 17 consecutive games with at least 14 minutes played. Mann doesn't produce enough to warrant rostering in most leagues, but he could be set for a short-term boost in playing time with Patrick Beverley (knee) set to miss at least two more contests.