Mann played 24 minutes and finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Pelicans.

After starting in place of Kawhi Leonard in Wednesday's win over Memphis, Mann has come off the bench in consecutive losses to the Grizzlies and Pelicans following Leonard's return to the lineup. Mann picked up only 19 minutes in Friday's 108-94 loss, but he picked up some extra run in the second leg of the back-to-back set and was able to make a mark in every major category except for free-throw percentage. Mann will likely be a regular part of the rotation moving forward, but his upside looks as though it could be limited while Leonard and Russell Westbrook are the clear high-usage options on offense in the continued absence of Paul George (knee).