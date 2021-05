Mann logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Mavericks.

After receiving zero minutes in game one, Coach Tyronn Lue decided to give the 24-year-old 15 minutes of action in game two. With the Clippers now facing a 2-0 series deficit, it's entirely possible that Lue continues to grant minutes to Mann while also giving out playing time to players who have yet to see the court this series, such as Luke Kennard and DeMarcus Cousins.